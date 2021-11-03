KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a tribute to the upcoming 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair, the city of Knoxville will host a special New Year’s Eve celebration in the shadow of the Sunsphere.

The World’s Fair Festival Lawn will feature live music, food trucks, fireworks and a a laser show all culminating in a midnight ball-drop from the Sunsphere. The event is free and all ages are welcome.

“The Sunsphere is an iconic structure beloved by locals and recognized by people all over the world,” says Kyndra Brewer, Director of the City’s Office of Special Events. “It feels right to welcome 2022 on the World’s Fair Park, which has been such a great place to safely gather with friends and family, especially during the past two years.”

Music will begin at 9 p.m. No alcohol sales will take place on the park.

Free parking after 6 p.m. is available in all City-owned garages, including Locust Street and Market Square, as well as the 11th Street Garage