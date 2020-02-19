Central Filling Station food truck park announces opening date for 2020 season

Central Filling Station at 900 N. Central Ave. Source: Google

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patrons of Central Filling Station running on empty since the food truck park closed for the winter season will soon be able to fill up again.

The park operators announced on the Central Filling Station website and their social media pages that it would open for the 2020 season at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The food truck park hosts three to five trucks a day on a rotation that offers a variety of food options that can satisfy a variety of cravings and dietary restrictions.

The park and CJ’s Tacos truck is also giving away a $25 gift card, but you have to act fast. To be eligible you must follow the Central Filling Station and CJ’s Tacos on Instagram and the Instagram post below. The contest ends at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 19.

🥳 GRAND RE-OPENING GIVEAWAY! 🥳 Wednesday, Feb 26th, we'll be back in action, and we are 💯 ready to get this party started! 🎉 Could there be a better way to kick off the 2020 season than by giving away FREE 🌮🌮🌮 and 🍺??? Didn't think so. Enter below for a chance to win a $25 gift card from @cjstacos865 AND a $25 gift card to the CFS bar. Here's how it works: 1️⃣ Make sure you follow both @knoxfoodpark AND @cjstacosfoodtruck 2️⃣ Like this post, comment, and tag two friends who are gonna help you eat all those delicious tacos 3️⃣ Contest ends Wednesday, Feb 19th, at 4PM. Winner will be chosen at random and notified via Insta! Enter as many times as you want and stay tuned for more details about the year ahead! See you out there… ✌️

The Central Filling Station is located at 900 N. Central St. and opened in 2018.

