Central Filling Station food truck park announces opening date for 2020 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patrons of Central Filling Station running on empty since the food truck park closed for the winter season will soon be able to fill up again.

The park operators announced on the Central Filling Station website and their social media pages that it would open for the 2020 season at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The food truck park hosts three to five trucks a day on a rotation that offers a variety of food options that can satisfy a variety of cravings and dietary restrictions.

The park and CJ’s Tacos truck is also giving away a $25 gift card, but you have to act fast. To be eligible you must follow the Central Filling Station and CJ’s Tacos on Instagram and the Instagram post below. The contest ends at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Central Filling Station is located at 900 N. Central St. and opened in 2018.

