Central Filling Station offering discount to mask wearers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wearing a mask can pay off not just in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 for Central Filling Station patrons.

The food truck park in North Knoxville is offering a $1 discount on beer, cider and seltzer to anyone wearing a mask in line.

The popular food spot on North Central Street recently reopened and has shortened open hours. The food park is open from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and from 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

