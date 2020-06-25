Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: New cases increase by 799 for 38,034 total

Central Filling Station offering discount to mask wearers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Food trucks lined up at Knoxville’s Central Filling Station.
Photo: Central Filling Station, www.facebook.com/knoxfoodpark/

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wearing a mask can pay off not just in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 for Central Filling Station patrons.

The food truck park in North Knoxville is offering a $1 discount on beer, cider and seltzer to anyone wearing a mask in line.

The popular food spot on North Central Street recently reopened and has shortened open hours. The food park is open from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and from 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter