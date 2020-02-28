Central High School alum starring in ‘Waitress’ at Tennessee Theatre returns to alma mater

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The star of the latest Broadway musical to grace the Tennessee Theater stage made her way back to her high school alma mater on Friday.

Bailey McCall, who plays Jenna in the musical “Waitress,” visited Central High School just before curtains go up on the first of five shows this weekend.

McCall got the chance to speak with current students and share her experience with the musical.

“Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A baking contest offers her a chance at a new start as she offers her special desserts such as “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.”

The showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; and 1:30 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tennesseetheatre.com/events, by calling the box office at 865-684-1200 or by visiting the box office on Clinch Avenue.

LATEST STORIES