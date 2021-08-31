Centro Hispano hosting classes at Pellissippi State’s Division Street campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local nonprofit that works to bring jobs, education and resources to Latinos in East Tennessee has expanded its classes at Pellissippi State Community College. Registration is happening this week.

Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, a group that promotes education, literacy, and employment as well as community empowerment among East Tennessee Latino, Hispanic and Indigenous people partnered with Pellissippi to create more services at one of the campuses of the community college.

Centro Hispano is hosting registration sessions at Pellissippi State’s Division Street campus this week during evening hours for people wanting to sign up for classes. The nonprofit said on Monday its registration sessions were extended through Thursday, Sept. 2.

“We are waiting for you from Monday to Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,” Centro Hispano posted to its social media. The campus is located at 3435 Division Street in Knoxville.

At Pellissippi, there will be a Centro Hispano coeducational space, which includes not only classrooms for Centro Hispano students to receive instruction from Centro Hispano staff and volunteers; but also a dedicated classroom for children of Centro Hispano students as Centro Hispano and Pellissippi State seeks to serve entire families.

An open house event that had been scheduled for earlier this month to celebrate the partnership was canceled due to weather and COVID.

“This collaboration is vital because it paves the road for so many Latino adults and their families to become acquainted with spaces of higher education,” Claudia Caballero, president, and CEO of Centro Hispano said last month in a news release on the event. “We want people to see the pathway to higher education and have the opportunities to build relationships with staff at Pellissippi State.”

Caballero also said in July that moving Centro Hispano classes onto the Division Street Campus also can help foster a sense of belonging by taking the unknown out of Pellissippi State. Pellissippi State’s partnership with Centro Hispano was underway before the pandemic. The Division Street Campus has been closed since March 2020 but reopened on Aug. 2.

Centro Hispano’s virtual Latino Awards ceremony is happening Sept. 30. The event is held each year during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.