Centro Hispano Open House event at Pellissippi canceled due to COVID, weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An event aimed at expanding the educational services of a local Latino-focused nonprofit through a partnership with Pellissippi State Community College was canceled due to inclement weather and rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, a group that promotes education, literacy, and employment as well as community empowerment among East Tennessee Latino, Hispanic and Indigenous people had partnered with Pellissippi to create more services at one of the campuses of the community college. An open house event had been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 to celebrate the partnership.

The open house, which is now postponed until further notice, was planned to have music, food, and tours of the coeducational space, which includes not only classrooms for Centro Hispano students to receive instruction from Centro Hispano staff and volunteers; but also a dedicated classroom for children of Centro Hispano students as Centro Hispano and Pellissippi State seeks to serve entire families.

“This collaboration is vital because it paves the road for so many Latino adults and their families to become acquainted with spaces of higher education,” Claudia Caballero, president, and CEO of Centro Hispano said last month in a news release on the event. “We want people to see the pathway to higher education and have the opportunities to build relationships with staff at Pellissippi State.”

Caballero also said in July that moving Centro Hispano classes onto the Division Street Campus also can help foster a sense of belonging by taking the unknown out of Pellissippi State. Pellissippi State’s partnership with Centro Hispano was underway before the pandemic. The Division Street Campus has been closed since March 2020 but reopened on Aug. 2.

No date has yet been shared for the rescheduled Centro Hispano Open House, but we will keep you updated when we learn more.

Centro Hispano’s virtual Latino Awards ceremony is happening Sept. 30. The event is held each year during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.