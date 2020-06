It is going to be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! There is a 40% chance for showers and storms this afternoon and a few could be strong to severe.

Part of our area is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threats will be locally heavy rain and wind damage, but isolated small hail is possible. The tornado risk for today is low but not zero.

At this point, showers and storms are likely to begin after lunchtime and linger through this evening.