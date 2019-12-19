Change Center celebrating its first year this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This weekend will mark a year since the Change Center opened its doors.

Since opening its doors the thousands of young people and hundreds of parties and events later the Change Center has made an impact on the Knoxville community.

The Change Center along with Express Employment Professionals offers a weekly job hiring clinic from 10:30 am -2:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

In addition to open skating, the center has hosted music workshops, galas and offers open gym basketball on Thursdays, youth and adult inline hockey on Wednesdays, and skating with the Knoxville Ice Bears every other Wednesday.

“The Change Center was built in response to youth voices who wanted a safe space to play, hang out, gain job skills and thrive,” Change Center Executive Director Nicole Chandler said. “We are proud of the fact that we’ve provided what the young people asked for and in the process have evolved into so much more than a skating rink and jobs initiative hub.”

The Change Center will host a New Year’s Eve party featuring DJ Real Deal from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.

“Inviting and engaging the community to take advantage of a state of the art facility will generate income to sustain and expand programs that benefit young people, their peers and families. The Change Center belongs to everyone. I look forward to another year of encouraging Knoxvillians into becoming part of the change,” Chandler said.

