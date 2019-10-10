Change Center hosting TN.10.10 prayer event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee recently called on the entire state to recognize a day of prayer, fasting and turning to God on Oct. 10.

The day is being recognized as “TN.10.10” and a large service in celebration of the day is happening in Knoxville, as well as in Nashville.

Overcoming Believers Church is hosting an interfaith prayer service at the Change Center on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests of the event include Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, city council members, community leaders along with a special performance.

