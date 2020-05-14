Change Center partners with Dogwood Arts to provide art kits for children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the Change Center’s doors may be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mission to empower young people and their families keep the facility connected to the community.

For the past eight weeks, the center has provided grab-and-go dinners for families. Now the Change Center is partnering with Dogwood Arts to hand out art kits for children.

“We are very fortunate,” Change Center Executive Director Nicole Chandler said. “From all our partners and sponsors, we’ve been able to provide meals, hot meals for our families. And this is, in addition, another layer of support to provide and a way to process and provide a form of expression.

“And we’re averaging about 200 families a week. And this is a wonderful addition. And that will help, again, provide a positive outlet for emotions that young people and families may be experiencing during this time.”

Art Kits for Kids, sponsored by Dogwood Arts, provides free art and educational kits to underserved youth.

Each art kit includes an assortment of age-appropriate materials such as colored pencils, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, watercolors sets, colorful paper, clay, pencils, pencil sharpeners, pencil grips, pens and notepads.

Time spent creating art can have a major impact on child development. The variety of supplies will provide hours of engagement and creative artmaking for children of all ages.

“As we continue to navigate a new normal, we want to be mindful of how our young people are feeling and provide them with tools to express their feelings,” Chandler said.

For more information call the Change Center at 865-951-1567 or Sherry Jenkins with Dogwood Arts at 865-637-4561.

