Change Center to hold music workshop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The doors have been open for less than a year, but the Change Center has already made a great impact on local youth.

Now, the nonprofit is teaming up with the “OneBeat” program to bring a musical workshop to the kids.

OneBeat brings young musicians from around the world to the United States one month each fall to collaboratively write, produce, and perform original music.

The workshop will focus on showing our own local youth how to create rap and hip-hop style song. We’re told it’s free and open to the public – but, space is limited.

Change Center’s “How to Make Beats Workshop” starts Tuesday evening, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

Change Center Knoxville

203 Harriet Tubman St. Knoxville, TN 37915