Changes proposed to Knoxville Area Transit bus routes

KAT, or Knoxville Area Transit, has proposed changes to several bus routes that would go into effect in 2020 if approved.

KAT will hold two public open houses to explain the changes and accept comments. The first will be held on Wednesday, September 11 from 4:30-7:00- p.m. at the Public Works Complex at 3131 Morris Ave. The second will be held on Monday, September 16 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. in the Bearden Middle School Library at 1000 Frances Road.

A public hearing will be held in the main assembly room of the City County Building at 400 Main Street on Thursday, September 26 beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The proposed changes are as follows:

Route 12 – Western Avenue :

To improve on-time performance and connections as well as streamline the route, the proposal is to make the current detour routing through the area of Western Heights a permanent change, using Virginia to Murphy. Due to the recent street realignment of Western Avenue, portions of Virginia and Tennessee would no longer be served.

Route 13 – Beaumont:

Adjust the service area of the route to cover additional areas along Middlebrook Pike, including Big Oak Apartments and Helen Ross McNabb’s Veterans’ Service Center, while terminating the route at Central Street and Dameron near the Knox County Health Department. Additional new bus stops to be added along Middlebrook Pike. Transfers to Route 20 – Central provide direct service to Knoxville Station with almost immediate transferring. Direct service provided to Public Works Building outbound leg only, with inbound service along Middlebrook Pike.

Additional evening trip on weekdays.

Route 20 – Central Street :

Remove the service extension to Melstone and McClain, keeping the route consistent throughout the day.

Route 34 – Burlington :

Remove a 3-block portion at Catalpa, Kirk and Lilac streets, keeping the bus straight on Fern to improve route performance.

Route 42 – UT/Ft. Sanders Hospitals :

Improve headways to 30 minutes on weekdays;

Continue service through 11:15 p.m. trips in the evening, weekdays and Saturdays;

Add new Sunday service.

Route 90 – Crosstown :

Change routing to serve Walbrook Superstop (at Walmart west), rather than West Town Mall by following Middlebrook to Gallaher View. Eliminate service through West Hills along Vanosdale and at West Town Mall. Add new bus stops along Middlebrook Pike. This eliminates a double-transfer to Route 16 – Cedar Bluff while still providing connections to West Town Mall via Route 11 – Kingston Pike.

Saturday schedule adjustment to create consistency with weekday service.

New routing through I-640 Plaza to improve efficiency, along with service along Third Creek rather than Ed Shouse Drive to Middlebrook.

If approved at a vote at the October meeting, the changes would take effect January 6, 2020.