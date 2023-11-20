KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chabad of Knoxville is hosting its annual Chanukah celebration called “Unite Through Light.” The event will take place on December 14 at the World’s Fair Park performance lawn and is open to everyone.

The event will feature a free concert by the American-Israeli rapper, songwriter, and music producer Nissim Black, known for his uplifting and inspirational music. View Black’s video message inviting people to the event here.

There will also be pre-concert family-friendly activities on the lawn, such as a bounce house, games, and traditional latkes sponsored by Trader Joe’s, starting at 5:00 p.m. The grand menorah lighting ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m.

According to a release from Chabad of Knoxville, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has been encouraging of a larger Chanukah event in the city. Radio host Hallerin Hilton Hill will serve as the emcee of the event. Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm of Chabad of Knoxville believes the event is more important than ever and hopes the Knoxville community will celebrate and show solidarity.

“We aim to foster a deeper sense of unity across Knoxville’s diverse community and highlight the dignity of difference and the commonality that humanity shares,” said Willhelm. “Sharing our traditions with the wider community is a powerful tool to eliminate artificial barriers that may divide us.”

Chabad of Knoxville has been organizing public menorah lighting and community Chanukah celebrations since 2001. In recent years, they have joined forces with the Knoxville Jewish Alliance and other Jewish organizations to bring the universal message of Chanukah – the amplification of light and tolerance – to Knoxville.

The concert is free, but you can purchase VIP seating for $36. Organizations can also become an event donor for $180, an event sponsor for $360, or an event partner for $540. If you’re interested in VIP seating or becoming a corporate sponsor, email rabbi@chabadknoxville.org.

For more information about the event, please visit chanukahinknoxville.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this article, we have chosen to use the spelling “Chanukah” instead of other variations such as “Hanukkah” or “Hanukah.” This decision was made based on the spelling variation used by the Chabad of Knoxville.