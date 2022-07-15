KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The panel that oversees police in Tennessee heard testimony Friday about the Union County Sheriff’s response to a cheating scandal.

In May 2021, a state investigation found Union County deputies used an answer key to cheat on some online training assessments. In addition, it alleged a training officer reset the test to let officers pick the right answers.

During the hearing on Friday, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission voted unanimously to dismiss the charges against Sheriff Billy Breeding.

The POST Commission also heard testimony from a sheriff’s office training officer about whether Sheriff Billy Breeding and his department followed the terms of an agreement on corrective actions ordered after that investigation came to light.