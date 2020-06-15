Charges filed after man allegedly tried to drive through protesters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to drive his truck into a group of protesters in Overton Square on Saturday night.

William Day is facing reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

According to Memphis Police, he was driving east on Madison, towards the intersection of Cooper and Madison where protesters were standing, around 9:30 p.m.

Day allegedly tried to drive through the crowd blocking the road.

William Day is scheduled to face a Shelby County judge on Monday after police say he tried to drive through a group of protesters in Overton Square on Saturday night

The protesters were gathering to voice concerns surrounding the racial discrimination allegations against Flight Ownership Group who just opened the new location of Porch and Parlor in Overton Square.

These are the same protesters who gathered outside of Flight, on Main Street, on Saturday afternoon.

Flight Ownership Group owns both Flight and Porch and Parlor as well as Southern Social and Coastal Fish Company.

Protester L.J. Abraham organized the demonstration and was on scene when the man driving the truck would not stop for the protesters.

“He only stopped when the police directed him to reverse and drive back,” Abraham said. “So, he reversed and drove back and he came to a stop by Memphis Pizza Cafe.”

Abraham says a woman was in the truck with the man, encouraging him to stop.

According to Abraham, roughly 12 people were physically touched by the truck but the Memphis Police Department says no one was hurt.

Day is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.