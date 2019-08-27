Charges filed in fatal wrong-way crash on Knoxville interstate

A woman blamed for a deadly wrong-way crash in Knoxville is now facing charges.

Kara Wakefield was booked on charges including vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, DUI and violation of one-way traffic in a case we’ve been following since May.

The crash took place on I-40 West at the ramp to I-640 East in May. One car traveling east in the westbound lanes struck another car head-on.

Darrell Guilliams was struck and killed.

We spoke with his sister back in the Spring, who told us Guilliams was on his way to work when this crash happened.

Wakefield had previously been arrested in Loudon County, accused of DUI, speeding and marijuana possession.

She is due in court Wednesday for her arraignment and we’ll continue to follow this case.