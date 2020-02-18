Charges not dismissed against TN pastor in India

(WATE) — The charges against a Tennessee pastor in India will not be dropped according to a social media post by fellow pastor Jim Gore.

Gore telling WATE 6 On Your Side on Tuesday that a judge did not dismiss the criminal charges against Pastor Bryan Nerren.

The trial is underway with testimony heard from Indian Customs Court officials.

Back in October, Indian Customs agents arrested the Shelbyville pastor, claiming he violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act. He’s been overseas ever since.

Nerren’s family, friends and local pastors are trying to catch President Trump’s attention on the matter, asking the community that know the pastor or not to write letters to the White House.

President Trump is expected to meet with the Indian Prime Minister next week.

Nerren’s family is hoping a deal can be reached.

