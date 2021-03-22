Charges pending after car crashes into Pigeon River, leaving one dead

HARTFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Criminal charges are expected in a Cocke County crash that left one person dead.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers responded to the Hartford Road at Lindsey Gap Road at approximately 3:48 a.m. on Friday, March 19. According to a preliminary crash report, the vehicle went over a large embankment on the right side of the road and into the Pigeon River.

The body of 59-year-old passenger Steven Reardon was recovered from the river in late Friday. The reports says the driver, 23-year-old Tiffany Evans, is expected to face criminal charges. A second passenger was uninjured in the crash.

A THP preliminary report from cites “drugs” as a factor in the crash. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The exact charges have not yet been released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.