Charges pending after motorcyclist killed in Kingston Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says charges are pending against a driver in a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Kingston Pike.

Jerry Murrell, 47, was killed in a crash on Kingston Pike late Thursday night. Knoxville Police officers were dispatched to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a single-occupant motorcycle on Kingston Pike just east of Morrell Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Murrell, the motorcyclist, was transported to the UT Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2001 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Kingston Pike when it turned in front of Murrell’s motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Kingston Pike. The male driver of the Toyota was uninjured in the crash.

Charges are pending on the driver as the KPD Crash Reconstruction Team proceeds with the investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.