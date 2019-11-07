Charges pending against McMinn Co. sixth-grader after ‘inoperable’ gun found near school

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – Charges are pending against a sixth-grade student in McMinn County after a handgun was found near a local school.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy saying a student found a rusted handgun in a wooded area past a fence at E.K. Baker School. A school resource officer said the gun was not loaded and inoperable.

The student told officials he brought the gun to school last May to, “show it off” when he became scared and threw it over the fence.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy and McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison said in a statement that students were not in danger at any point.

The student was released to a grandmother. We’re told charges will follow in juvenile court.