Charges pending for Nashville driver from Trooper-involved Roane County crash

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending for an 18-year-old Nashville driver following a crash that involved a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper on Monday night, according to officials. The crash occurred along Interstate 40 in Roane County.

The preliminary crash report from the Knoxville district of THP indicates that the Trooper, the Nashville driver and a passenger from the Nashville driver’s car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The crash report also states all three of them had been wearing seat belts.

According to the report, on Monday, Aug. 30 around 9:15 p.m. the THP Trooper had been responding to a property damage crash on I-40 westbound at the 353 mile marker in Roane County when another vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Francisco Martinez of Nashville, struck the THP vehicle in the rear-end as the THP vehicle was approaching the property damage crash scene.

Both the THP vehicle and the Honda came to a final uncontrolled rest in the first lane on I-40. Martinez, the THP Trooper and Martinez’s passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital.

Martinez is facing the following charges related to the crash: Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Drug Paraphernalia, Exercise Due Care, No driver’s license and Financial Responsibility.