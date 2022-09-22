KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A golf tournament benefiting the Knoxville Family Justice Center will kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month for the center.

The second Annual Golf Tournament will take place on October 7 at Three Ridges Golf Course. It will raise money for the center to help provide support of the victims of domestic violence, and their children, in the community.

The tournament will kick off at 1:00 p.m. with a shotgun start. Interested players can register at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU3MzUy.

The Knoxville Family Justice Center is the hub for domestic violence services and support in Knoxville and Knox County. The center offers co-located services for victims and their children, including legal help and social services.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is recognized each October through educational events, community gatherings and support groups.