‘Charley, we will always love you’: Dolly Parton responds to death of country music trailblazer Charley Pride

News

by: Mackenzie Moore

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — Following the death of country music star Charley Pride due to COVID-19 complications, Dolly Parton sent her love and thoughts to his family and fans.

The two acclaimed country music artists had worked together in the past, including singing a duet of God’s Coloring Book in Pride’s 2006 album titled Pride & Joy: A Gospel Collection.

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.

Dolly Parton

SEE ALSO: Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86 from COVID-19 complications in Dallas

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter