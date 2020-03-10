Charlie Daniels Band announces Knoxville concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Charlie Daniels band is coming to Knoxville this fall.

Daniels, best known for hits “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Long-Haired Country”, is slated to perform at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Friday, October 23.

The Charlie Daniels Band will be joined by the Marshall Tucker Band for their “Fire on the Mountain” Tour.

Tickets start at $48 and will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.