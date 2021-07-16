CHART: Tennessee’s daily count of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health began reporting the daily case count regarding the novel coronavirus in March 2020 and continued the data updates almost consecutively.

In May 2021, the state health department stated in a release that method of reporting was not a reliable indicator of disease activity, noting the date of public report is not permanently recorded in TDH’s surveillance database and is subject to system problems and data quality issues.

*Editor’s Note: The data sets shared on the above chart are based on the state health department’s former method of reporting; the numbers are not a reliable indicator of actual cases in the state.

