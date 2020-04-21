Chattanooga-area woman dies after putting off hospital visit due to COVID-19 pandemic

A man in Ooltewah says he was *too scared* to take his wife to the emergency room because of the COVID-19 outbreak. A few days later, She passed away at their home.

Jeff Watkins’ wife, Nancy, had a stomach ache that wouldn’t go away. He says they were too scared to go to the hospital because of the outbreak and she didn’t want to be there without any visitors.

She continued to lose strength so Watkins packed her a bag, made her breakfast and was ready to take her to the emergency room. It was too late.

Watkins didn’t even have time to grieve before a tornado ripped through Ooltewah on Easter. Now he’s living without power and without the love of his life, pleading to other families to not let fear stop you from getting help.

“If we would have taken her a day before I think she would still be here with me today and I don’t want anybody else to do that.”

Jeff Watkins

The Hamilton County Health Department says if you’re sick, please call your doctor to figure out what your options are.

 

