Chattanooga bans electric scooters for six months

The Chattanooga City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday to temporarily ban electric scooters in the Scenic City.

The moratorium bans electric scooters in the city for six months, giving city leaders time to address safety concerns surrounding the scooters.

The decision comes after a scooter-related death prompted Nashville’s mayor to announce his intention to ban scooters city-wide in June.

26-year-old Brady Gaulke was riding an electric scooter in Nashville in May when he was hit and killed by an SUV.

In response to Nashville residents’ concerns, transportation company Lime has started holding electric scooter safety courses.’

Some Chattanooga City council members had hoped to put electric scooters on these streets this summer.

Councilman Anthony Byrd argued they would help UTC students get around town.

Following the tragic event in Nashville, and other safety concerns, he’s questioning their safety.

“I think the safety of the people is more important than anything. So, if we don’t get it right then we’re not going to do it at all,” Councilman Byrd told us in June.