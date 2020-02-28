Closings
Chattanooga couple tests negative for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WATE) – Some good news for an East Tennessee family quarantined in Texas because of the coronavirus.

PREVIOUS: Chattanooga couple quarantined in Texas, Elizabethton couple still in Japan

The Bueckers from Chattanooga tested negative for the virus. The couple was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan when this outbreak hit China.

They were brought back to the U.S. 10 days ago and kept in mandatory quarantine in San Antonio, Texas.

If they remain symptom-free through Monday, health officials will let them return to their Chattanooga home.

