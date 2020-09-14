Chattanooga school district approves disinfectant deal with Knoxville company to combat virus

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — School leaders in Chattanooga have approved a $2.1 million surface disinfectant vendor contract in taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The local Board of Education voted to hire HES Facilities Management to manage COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting of school buildings districtwide.

The Knoxville company partners with K-12 schools and higher education institutions nationwide to provide custodial, maintenance, groundskeeping and landscaping services.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the one-year contract is good through May 2021. It will be paid for by a combination of federal coronavirus funding and savings from the general operating budget.