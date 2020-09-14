Chattanooga school district approves disinfectant deal with Knoxville company to combat virus

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — School leaders in Chattanooga have approved a $2.1 million surface disinfectant vendor contract in taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The local Board of Education voted to hire HES Facilities Management to manage COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting of school buildings districtwide.
The Knoxville company partners with K-12 schools and higher education institutions nationwide to provide custodial, maintenance, groundskeeping and landscaping services.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the one-year contract is good through May 2021. It will be paid for by a combination of federal coronavirus funding and savings from the general operating budget.
