Chattanooga swears in Tim Kelly as new mayor

Mayor Tim Kelly addresses the crowd after being sworn in during the One Chattanooga inauguration ceremony at the Tivoli Theatre on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Kelly was sworn in as the 66th mayor of Chattanooga. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has sworn in Tim Kelly as its new mayor, replacing Andy Berke.

After hitting his term limits, Berke handed over control of the government to Kelly during a ceremony Monday.

In a runoff election last week, Kelly defeated Kim White to win a four-year term as mayor.

Kelly is a former auto dealership owner and he co-founded Chattanooga Brewing Company.

He has declared himself a member of the “Chattanooga Party” and said he voted against Donald Trump for president, breaking with Republicans.

He offered a unifying message Monday, saying the city can meet its challenges as one Chattanooga.

The position of mayor is a nonpartisan one. Berke is a former Democratic state senator.