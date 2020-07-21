Chattanooga teacher details COVID-19 safety measures inside her classroom

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – COVID-19 is causing concerns for teachers and parents as the start of the new school year edges closer.
We are getting a first look inside a Hamilton County classroom to see the safety measures put into place.
Tammy Martin is a third grade teacher who says she can’t wait to welcome back her students. Despite concerns she has about her own safety. She says she is ready to start the year.
“My responsibility as a teacher right now is to welcome my students with open arms and get ready to teach them because we have missed so many months at learning,” Martin told WTVC.
For the last two weeks Martin and her husband have tackled the task all teachers today are facing right now how to set up a socially distanced classroom.
With more than $400 out of her own pocket she’s replaced tables with desks, set up partitions and placed sanitation stations throughout the classroom.
Tammy says right now she expects 20 students to return for in-class learning.
She also plans to lay out the ground rules and have conversations about the new COVID-19 reality during those first few weeks.
