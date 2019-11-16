Cheatham County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of Deputy killed in an on-duty crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Steve Reece Friday.

Officials say Reece’s patrol car was hit on the drivers side by a van. The Deputy was not wearing his seat belt and was killed from the impact of the crash.

Deputy Reece was a husband and father who spent nearly 20 years in law enforcement. He became a deputy with the Sheriff’s office in April.

T-H-P is investigating the crash. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep Deputy Reece in your prayers during this tragic time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter