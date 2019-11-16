Cheatham County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of Deputy killed in an on-duty crash

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Steve Reece Friday.

Officials say Reece’s patrol car was hit on the drivers side by a van. The Deputy was not wearing his seat belt and was killed from the impact of the crash.

Deputy Reece was a husband and father who spent nearly 20 years in law enforcement. He became a deputy with the Sheriff’s office in April.

T-H-P is investigating the crash. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep Deputy Reece in your prayers during this tragic time.