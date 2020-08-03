Check out the August Full Moon tonight!

Monday, August 3rd 2020
The August Full Moon occurs today (NASA)! The Algonquin tribes called this Full Moon the Sturgeon Moon because of the large fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time of year (NASA). The August Full Moon is also sometimes called the Green Corn Moon, the Raksha Bandhan Moon and Nikini Poya (NASA). It also marks the end of the Esala Perahera festival (NASA).
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers (NASA) while Nikini Poya is the holiday associated with the August Full Moon in Sri Lanka (NASA).
The Moon will appear full through early Wednesday morning (NASA).
Additionally, Mars will be at perihelion, or closest to the Sun in its orbit (Sky & Telescope).
