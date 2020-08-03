Check out the August Full Moon tonight!

The moon, or supermoon, is seen as it sets over Washington on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth. Early Monday morning, the moon was the closest it has been to Earth since 1948 and it appeared 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger than the average monthly full moon. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Monday, August 3rd 2020

The August Full Moon occurs today (NASA)! The Algonquin tribes called this Full Moon the Sturgeon Moon because of the large fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time of year (NASA). The August Full Moon is also sometimes called the Green Corn Moon, the Raksha Bandhan Moon and Nikini Poya (NASA). It also marks the end of the Esala Perahera festival (NASA).

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers (NASA) while Nikini Poya is the holiday associated with the August Full Moon in Sri Lanka (NASA).

The Moon will appear full through early Wednesday morning (NASA).

Image Courtesy of NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Additionally, Mars will be at perihelion, or closest to the Sun in its orbit (Sky & Telescope).

