MEMPHIS, Tenn. – As trick-or-treaters return to neighborhoods this Halloween, Tennessee law enforcement is urging parents to avoid homes that may belong to sex offenders.

Parents shouldn’t only be mindful of things like unwrapped candies and street safety while their children are trick-or-treating but also other ‘scary’ dangers — sexual predators.

The state of Tennessee launched their annual Operational Blackout earlier this month that lists restrictions for registered sex offenders to ensure they aren’t participating in Halloween activities.

One of the most important restrictions listed for sex offenders is that they must keep their porch lights off on Halloween night, which is why the tactic is named “blackout.”

Operation Blackout also restricts sex offenders from putting Halloween decorations on their homes, attending holiday events, distributing candy and leaving their homes between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m on Halloween night.

Homes that belong to sex offenders in Tennessee can be viewed here.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, officers perform unannounced home checks all month leading up to Halloween, as well as conducting compliance checks on the 31st.