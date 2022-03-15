KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first phase of the Cherahala Boulevard extension project to improve safety in the Hardin Valley is nearly complete.

“We’re almost finished with Phase 1, which extends Cherahala Boulevard about a quarter-mile, so it connects with Coward Mill Road,” said Jim Snowden, Knox County Director of Engineering and Public Works.

The Knox County Mayor’s office said extending Cherahala Blvd will give drivers on Coward Mill Rd safer access to Pellissippi Parkway via Hardin Valley Road. The current Coward Mill Rd intersection with Pellissippi consists of a stop sign where drivers turn directly onto the high-speed parkway, however, the extension allows drivers to easily merge onto Pellissippi from Hardin Valley Rd.

Map showing where the extension of Cherahala Blvd will be placed. (Photo via Knox County)

“Pellissippi Parkway has interstate volumes of traffic with 60,000 to 70,000 cars a day, many running 70 to 80 miles per hour. That’s a very hazardous thing,” said Snowden. “With this road, you’ll be able to turn [onto Cherahala Blvd], go to Hardin Valley Rd, and get on the interchange to hopefully make Pellissippi Parkway much safer. The difference is a stop sign versus an on-ramp.”

Phase 1 of the extension will also help make the commute to the new Northwest Elementary School on Coward Mill Road, which plans to open in the fall of 2023, safer. This project will give interchange with Coward Mill Rd one lane of traffic in each direction and a center turn lane. In addition, there will be a multi-use path that will help improve safety for pedestrians.

“There will be a 10-foot-wide asphalt path along the side of the road that’ll allow pedestrians to access the new school and go all the way to Hardin Valley Rd,” said Snowden. “You can see the county is investing a lot of resources in the Hardin Valley community to make things more convenient and safer for folks.”

The county says future phases will extend Cherahala Blvd to connect with Faith Promise Lane and Horseshoe Bend Lane. In addition, the county is looking into ways to allow Cowards Mill Rd to safely cross Pellissippi Parkway. In total, Phase 1 cost the county $1.8 million.