Cherohala Skyway between Tellico Plains, Robbinsville closed as part of Graham County state of emergency declaration

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (WATE) — Cherohala Skyway, the 43-mile National Scenic Byway and National Forest Scenic Byway that connects Tellico, Plains, Tennessee and Robbinsville, has been closed.

The Graham County Emergency Planning Committee met Wednesday and voted to close the road as part of a state of emergency declaration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A barricade has been put in place with no checkpoint.

No timeline has been given as to when the road might reopen.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working with Graham County and is marking the road closure to advise all traffic coming through Tellico Plains and on the Skyway, of the closure.

Motorists heading into North Carolina from Monroe and Blount counties need to be aware of closures that are now in place on Tennessee Route 165. Motorists on U.S. Highway 129 in Blount County can enter North Carolina in Swain County but will be stopped at the Graham County line.



Information will be updated as it becomes available on the TDOT SmartWay system, at Smartway.TN.gov.