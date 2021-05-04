Cherokee High School senior killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Cherokee High School senior was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon near Rogersville.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Cheyenne Sellers, 18 of Rogersville, was driving a Mazda M6S west on Caney Creek Road when she went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then went off the right side again and struck a utility pole.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report by THP. No other vehicles were involved.

The director of Hawkins County Schools, Matt Hixson, confirmed that Sellers was a senior at Cherokee High School. He said the school will have extra counselors on hand Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Cherokee High School Band said Sellers had played trumpet in the band for the past four years.

