Breaking News
Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Cherokee National Forest closes campgrounds, group recreational sites and restrooms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
4261576113_fec0679e72_z_244602

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cherokee National Forest is closing all campsites, cabins, restrooms and group recreational sites in accordance with federal coronavirus guidelines

The facilities close at noon Monday and will remain closed at least until May 15, the National Forest Service said in a news release.

The closure includes the Ocoee Whitewater Center, Chilhowee Day Use, Buffalo Mtn. ATV
Trail, campgrounds, cabins, beaches, shooting ranges, picnic pavilions and restrooms.

Boat launches, most trailheads, and the general forest area, including trails and river corridors, will remain open to hiking, biking, boating, dispersed camping, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

The use of trail shelters on the Appalachian Trail is discouraged, the release said.

Please follow social distancing guidelines and “Leave No Trace” principles, the Forest Service recommended. Pack out all trash and refuse.

By closing campsites and group recreation sites, the Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public, the release said.

In addition to closing camping and group recreation sites, all Cherokee National Forest offices
are operating virtually until further notice. Many employees are teleworking and are no longer doing business in person.

To protect the health and safety of employees and customers, no face-to-face meetings are being scheduled.

Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to visit the website https://www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee/ or call the nearest Cherokee National Forest office during regular business hours for assistance:

Ocoee Ranger District: 423-338-3300
Tellico Ranger District: 423-397-8455
Watauga Ranger District: 423-735-1500
Unaka Ranger District: 423-638-4109
Forest Supervisor’s Office: 423-476-9700

Individuals with paid reservations through May 15, 2020, will be contacted by email and full
refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees.

Individuals should not attempt to contact Recreation.gov to request a refund, as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged. Reservations made farther into the future will remain valid,
unless circumstances demand further closures.

Visitors are primarily responsible for their own safety.

Keep in mind, trails and roads may be open for use, but please recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in National Forests, the release said.

Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High- risk activities such as rock climbing or motorized activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided, the release added.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus"

GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance"

USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed"

Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines"

Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak"

Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'"

Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees"

Second Harvest food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Harvest food bank"

Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies"

Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug"

Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order"

First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee"

Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars"

DCS changing polities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCS changing polities amid pandemic"

Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak"

Home healthcare affected by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home healthcare affected by COVID-19"

Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits"

MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only"

TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic"

Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter