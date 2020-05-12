Cherokee National Forest to begin reopening recreational sites

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Recreation sites in Cherokee National Forest are scheduled to reopen later this month.

The U.S. Forest Service says some day-use and small campgrounds sites will open Friday. Officials have released a list of projected reopening dates for all Cherokee National Forest recreation sites.

More sites and campgrounds are set to reopen May 24, with most of the remaining campgrounds likely in the first week of June.

“Closing any site for any reason is not one we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are approaching this phased re-opening with safety in mind,” said Cherokee National Forest Supervisor JaSal Morris. “We are looking forward to seeing our recreation sites being enjoyed by the people from the communities we serve.”

Boat launches and trails have largely remained open during the pandemic.