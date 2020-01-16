Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until January 31st

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is making sure its customers eat more chicken.

It’s giving them some for free!

The fast food chain announced Monday that for the rest of the month it will give away free chicken nuggets to customers.

You can’t just go to the store in grab a free eight-piece.

Chick-fil-A says first you have to create an account on the restaurant’s mobile app… then you can can receive your eight-count order for free.

If you already have an account… the restaurant says sign into the app to catch the deal.

Chick-fil-A will have the offer open now through January 31st.

If you’re not a fan of friend chicken– Chick-fil-A says you can still get a deal.

You can swap out your free nuggets for a complimentary order of its new kale crunch side.

The item is a blend of kale and green cabbage with a vinaigrette and almonds.