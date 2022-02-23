POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported after a Chick-fil-A supply truck got stuck under a low-hanging railroad bridge in Powell on Tuesday. The bridge overpass has been the site of several similar incidents over recent months.

Chickfila truck stuck under Powell overpass on Feb. 22. Photo: Andy Benge

Knoxville Police responded to Central Avenue Pike near Irwin Drive around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday where a tractor-trailer collided with the railroad bridge. A KPD spokesperson said the truck disregarded bridge height signs posted on the roadway.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the truck was headed to a local restaurant to deliver equipment and no restaurant service was impacted as a result of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The low-hanging bridge has been the site of several accidents in recent months. Before Tuesday’s incident, KPD crash records from the location for the past six months show four reports of incidents where trucks or trailers struck the bridge when attempting to pass under it.

According to Chief Operations Engineer of Knox County Engineering & Public Works Brad Warren, current clearance level standards for bridges is 14 ft. This bridge is 11 ft., 11 in. There are signs posted on the road leading to the bridge giving warning of the low clearance.