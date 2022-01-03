TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – A 7-year-old child has died after a tree fell on home in Townsend early Monday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at a rental home along State Route 73, which runs concurrently with Highway 321 through Townsend. Deputies received a call for help around 8:15 a.m., their office said.

The home is near the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a spokeswoman said. The road is currently closed for a death investigation.

It is not determined yet if this morning’s winter weather is the cause of the tree falling. Heavy snow blanketed East Tennessee early this morning, with the Smokies and foothills receiving the greatest snowfall.

Authorities did not say if the family is local or visiting the area.