KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has issued its annual drowning and submersion report, which shows that fatal child drownings remained high over the last five years.

With the latest data, the agency is calling for increased drowning prevention efforts during peak swim season – usually summertime – among families with children as well as among historically excluded communities. CPSC states that child drownings continue to be the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4 years old.

“The fatalities from drowning and non-fatal drowning injuries are still high, so water safety vigilance remains crucially important this summer and all year,” Alex Hoehn-Saric, CPSC Chair, said in a statement on the new report. “CPSC urges parents and caregivers to follow Pool Safely safety steps. And I especially encourage everyone to use layers of protection. For example, you should install proper barriers, covers, and alarms on or around your pool, as well as designate an adult to always supervise children in the water. CPSC is working to raise awareness with our drowning prevention efforts and to collaborate with diverse communities to get the word out to help reduce pool- and spa-related injuries and fatalities.”

Eighty percent of reported fatal child drownings occurred in residential settings such as the victim’s home, or that of a family member, friend or neighbor; while 91% of those drownings were among those younger than 5 years of age.

In that same age group of children younger than 5 years old, on average from 2020-2022, there were an estimated 6,300 pool-or spa-related, hospital emergency department-treated, nonfatal drowning injuries each year. Pool-or spa-related fatal drownings involving children younger than 5 years old increased 10% in 2020 with 279 fatalities reported.

As for children younger than 15 years old, the CPSC’s latest report showed the following data:

Between 2018 and 2020, there was an average of 371 pool- or spa-related fatal drownings reported per year.

The number of fatal drownings in 2020 was 340, down approximately 7 percent from previous year, when 367 fatal child drownings occurred.

The number of estimated non-fatal drowning injuries in 2022 was 6,400, which was statistically the same as 2021.

The full CPSC “Pool or Spa Submersion: Estimated Nonfatal Drowning Injuries and Reported Drownings, 2023 Report” can be viewed below:

The CPSC advises that parents and caregivers follow Pool Safely’s steps for keeping children safer in and around water:

Never leave a child unattended in or near water, and always designate an adult Water Watcher. This person should not be reading, texting, using a phone or being otherwise distracted. In addition to pools and spas, this warning includes bathtubs, buckets, decorative ponds, and fountains.

If you own a pool or spa, install layers of protection, including barriers to prevent an unsupervised child from accessing the water. Homes can use door alarms, pool covers, and self-closing, self-latching devices on fence gates and doors that access pools.

Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults. Many communities offer online CPR training.

Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.

Keep children away from pool drains, pipes, and other openings to avoid entrapments.

Ensure any pool and spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards. If you do not know, ask your pool service provider about safer drain covers.