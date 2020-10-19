BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Ohio say a child accidentally fired a gun inside a Sam’s Club store Saturday morning.
According to police in Boardman, Ohio, the 7-year-old child shot the handgun near a cash register.
Officers said the mother had a concealed carry permit and the gun was in her purse.
No one was hit or hurt.
Officers said police will gather evidence and confer with the prosecutor as to whether any charges will be filed against the mother.
- Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store
- Trial in killing of Tennessee prison official moved to 2021
- Damage reported to Nashville’s Black Lives Matter mural one day after completion
- 15 days until 2020 presidential election: Biden, Trump campaigns focus on key states
- Confirmed world coronavirus infections surpass 40 million, according to Johns Hopkins University