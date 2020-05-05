Child removed from Dandridge home after drug bust

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are waking up behind bars after a narcotics investigation in Dandridge.

On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Crowe and Charles Ruppert on felony drug charges after heroin and meth were found.

The sheriff’s office says a 5-year-old child was removed from the Hinchey Hollow home. We’re told that child has been placed into protective custody by children’s services.

