Child sexual exploitation arrestee admitted to filming girls at Tennessee water park

ALAMANCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Carolina man arrested after being found in possession of child sex abuse materials and homemade gun suppressors told investigators he filmed young girls at a Tennessee water park.

Authorities in Alamance County, North Carolina opened an undercover investigation in February after an individual offered to share illicit materials of child sexual abuse, previously known as child pornography, through a file-sharing network. The suspect’s IP address was obtained, and an administrative subpoena was submitted.

Investigators determined the IP address belonged to Christopher Earnest Stefan of Haw River, North Carolina at the end of May. A search warrant was obtained for Stefan’s home in Haw River and executed on June 3, 2021.

After searching the house and outbuildings, numerous files of child sex abuse materials were found on Mr. Stefan’s computers. Officers also found homemade gun suppressors and machines used to make them. A short barrel rifle with a suppressor attached to it was found in Mr. Stefan’s home along with a small amount of Cocaine.

Through further investigation, it was also discovered that Mr. Stefan had been making and selling suppressors online. Stefan admitted to possessing the materials and that he made and sold suppressors.

Stefan also admitted to filming young girls at a water park in Tennessee and the splash pad in downtown Mebane, North Carolina. Authorities have not said what water park he was filming in.

Stefan was charged with six counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction, and three counts of Manufacturing Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Due to the amount of forensic evidence collected, the case remains ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a member of the Human Exploitation Team or the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.