Chipotle adds a new meat option to menu for limited time

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chipotle just added a new option for meat lovers.

Starting Sept. 21, Chipotle Rewards Members can order smoked brisket. It will be open to everyone in the U.S. and Canada by Thursday, but only for a limited time.

According to the restaurant, the smoked brisket is “made with Responsibly Raised beef, smoked and charred to perfect tenderness, and seasoned with fire-roasted jalapenos, chipotle chili peppers and finished with a smoky chili pepper Brisket sauce.”

Chipotle says it’s been a top requested menu item for a while now. Their recipe is one that’s been in the works for the last two years, but Chipotle did not mention when the smoked brisket will be gone.

(Courtesy: Chipotle)

The restaurant is also offering a $0 delivery fee on all smoked brisket orders via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca from September 27 through October 3.

