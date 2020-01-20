Chocolatefest returns to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Chocolatefest is making its way back to Knoxville this weekend

It’s happening at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can stop by booths with chocolatiers, bakers and caterers handing out samples of their best chocolaty treats.

With plenty of items also available to buy ahead of Valentine’s Day. General admission is $5, with that money going to Ronald McDonald Charities of Knoxville.

You can also buy tasting passes for $25. For more details at www.chocolatefestknoxville.com