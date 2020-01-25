Chocolatefest returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. ChocolateFest is back in Knoxville this weekend at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.

The event starts January 25th from nine a.m to five p.m. You can stop by booths with chocolatiers, bakers, and caterers handing out samples of their best chocolaty treats.

Plenty of items will be available to buy ahead of Valentines Day. General admission to the event is $5.00. That money will go to the Ronald McDonald Charities of Knoxville. You can also by tasting passes for $25.00.