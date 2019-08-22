Chris Blue debuts new music, supports United Way of Blount County

Knoxville, TENN. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Chris Blue released a new single titled “Inside Ya,” which debuted Tuesday on digital music outlets. The song is the the first release of Blue’s upcoming EP “Fresh Start,” slated for release on September 20.

Occurring the same date, is the United Way of Blount County’s Music Fest, which Blue headlines again this year. Blue will get to perform his new music for a live audience for the first time at the event. Music Fest takes place at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint in Maryville, and features another local artist, The Aaron Tracy Band, as well.

General admission tickets are available for $30, and a VIP experience including a meet and greet with Chris Blue, is available for $100. All proceeds benefit United Way of Blount County’s efforts to support the health, education, and self-sufficiency of every person in Blount County. Tickets are available via the UWBC website.

Blue is best known as the winner of season 12 of “The Voice.” Since winning in 2017, Blue has continued performing and often lends his voice to support local causes. This new project represents his first original music effort since his big win.

Blue explains, “This song means so much to me because amid struggle and self-doubt I found the best part of who I am within myself. Remember that everything you need, want and desire in life you can find right there. When people hear “Inside Ya “I want them to celebrate and rejoice in the fact that all they need in life to be successful and happy is to look inside.”